Fatal 4 Way, TNA Tag Team Title Match And More Announced For Tonight’s Live Pay-Per-View
Published On 01/05/2017 | News
Below is the updated card for Friday’s TNA “One Night Only: Live! January 2017” pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando. The event will air via traditional pay-per-view platforms and the Fite app.
TNA Tag Team Title Match
Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys
TNA Knockouts Title Match
Sienna vs. Rosemary
Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title
TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion
No Holds Barred Match
Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett