Fatal 5 Way Main Event Announced For Extreme Rules

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced a Fatal 5 Way at WWE Extreme Rules with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. It will be Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns going at it.

Below is the updated card for the June 4th pay-per-view from Baltimore:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown a New #1 Contender

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys