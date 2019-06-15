Fatal 5-Way Set For RAW, Roman Reigns On Stomping Grounds Poster, Seth Rollins

— One week after Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Ricochet crashed “Miz TV” to state why they each deserved an opportunity to challenge Samoa Joe for his United States Championship, the four interrupting Superstars, along with “The A-Lister” himself, will compete in a Fatal 5-Way Match on Raw this Monday to determine who will challenge “The Samoan Submission Machine” for his title at WWE Stomping Grounds.

— Roman Reigns is featured on the promotional poster for WWE Stomping Grounds.

One week from Sunday, you know what it's time to do… #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/tsjWBSVgUe — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2019

WWE Stomping Grounds takes place on Sunday, June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

— Seth Rollins looks back on defeating Baron Corbin and smashing Brock Lesnar with a steel chair at WWE Super ShowDown in his WWE Network Pick of the Week.