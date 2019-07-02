Father Of The Rougeau Brothers Passes Away

The Rougeau family issued the following statement:

Rawdon, July 2, 2019

Official Press Release of the Rougeau family

It is with sadness and a lot of sorrow that we announce the death of Mr Jacques Rougeau, yesterday, on July 1, 2019, at the age of 89 He has been fighting for a while with pulmonary fibrosis, but he is still part gently, surrounded by his family that he loved so much.

This love is also shared with the public, while he has been a professional wrestler for many years. In the company of his brother Jean, he made the rain and the good weather in the four corners of Quebec, particularly in the 60 s and 70. S who don’t remember his battles with the sheik, Abdullah the butcher, Hans Schmidt or Maurice Vachon?

He has been part of the Quebec landscape for several years and it was important for us to share the news with all those who followed him, appreciated and loved in his public career. He has worn a name that resonates so much in this middle and mainly in Quebec that these three sons, Raymond, Jacques and Armand, one of his daughters, Joanne, as well as three of his grandson walked in his steps, working all in The middle of the struggle at one time or another.

But if for you he was a popular wrestler, for us, he was a husband, a father, a grandfather and a great and esteemed great-grandfather. He was the quiet force of our family and his departure is and will be very painful.

Media friends and fans of wrestling, we thank you for the love you have given him over the years and be assured that this feeling was shared.

The Rougeau family