Favorites To Win At Sunday’s WWE No Mercy Revealed

The early betting odds for WWE No Mercy have been released courtesy of BetWrestling.com:
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar(c) -300 vs Braun Strowman +187
WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Fiveway
Alexa Bliss(c) +120 vs Sasha Banks +225 vs Nia Jax +250 vs Bayley +300 vs Emma +1200
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz(c) -110 vs Jason Jordan -137
WWE Raw Tag Team Championships
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -225 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +150
Roman Reigns -200 vs John Cena +150
Finn Balor -187 vs Bray Wyatt +137
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
