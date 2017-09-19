Favorites To Win At Sunday’s WWE No Mercy Revealed

The early betting odds for WWE No Mercy have been released courtesy of BetWrestling.com:

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) -300 vs Braun Strowman +187

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Fiveway

Alexa Bliss(c) +120 vs Sasha Banks +225 vs Nia Jax +250 vs Bayley +300 vs Emma +1200

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz(c) -110 vs Jason Jordan -137

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -225 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +150

Roman Reigns -200 vs John Cena +150

Finn Balor -187 vs Bray Wyatt +137

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com this weekend for No Mercy coverage.