Female Superstar To Work WWE 205 Live Events

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the USA Network, WWE teased a new romance angle between the current Cruiserweight Champion and Nia Jax.

PWinsider.com is reporting that the reason WWE started the angle was due to Jax working 205 Live branded shows. The 205 Live events in January will be headlined by Kalisto challenging Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship with Jax as the guest referee.

Hideo Itami, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher are also set for those shows.