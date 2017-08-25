Female Wrestler Makes Her WWE NXT Debut (Photos)

Rhea Ripley, a recent WWE signee, made her NXT debut at tonight’s live event in Tampa, Florida.

The Australia native worked as a babyface as she teamed with Ruby Riot and Zeda in a loss to Mandy Rose, Vanessa Borne, and Taynara Conti.

Ripley took part in the Mae Young Classic in July but had not worked an NXT live event until tonight.

At just 20 years old, she is the youngest competitor in the tournament, and in this video, she explains why youth is on her side.

Ripley, who began wrestling in 2013 in Australia, signed with WWE in April and reported to the WWE Performance Center in June.