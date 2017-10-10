Female WWE Star Says She’s Frustrated, Post-HIAC Updates On Sami Zayn, Carmella & Ellsworth Video

– Above is video of Carmella and James Ellsworth backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown as Ms. Money In the Bank prepares to face Becky Lynch. A thirsty Ellsworth, who barks like a dog, is forced to drink from a dog bowl before Carmella instructs him to follow her.

– As noted, Kevin Owens interfered to help Sami Zayn defeat Mike Kanellis at Monday’s WWE live event in East Lansing, Michigan. This was the first show after Sami turned heel to help Owens defeat Shane McMahon at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday. A fan in attendance noted that Sami receives the biggest heel heat of the night and was booed out of the building. While Sami came out to his normal theme song and entrance video, he did none of the babyface poses he usually does and did not dance around. While Sami was heavily booed, Owens was cheered after cutting a promo on Shane and the win at Hell In a Cell. Owens was also limping and his arm was taped up. Sami did not hang around for Owens’ post-match promo as he quickly left up the ramp while staring at Owens.

– Dana Brooke took to Instagram today and wrote the following after coming up short in the Fatal 5 Way on RAW last night, which saw Emma defeat Dana, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox to earn the match with the debuting Asuka at WWE TLC. Dana, who had previously made a post about deserving the match with Asuka, wrote about how her late boyfriend Dallas McCarver set her up for success. Dallas passed away at the age of 26 in late August after reportedly choking on his food.