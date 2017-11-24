Female WWE Talent Concerned, Lana Comments On WWE Creative Not Wanting Her To Wrestle

– With Paige returning and five women from NXT debuting, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that a lot of the marginal WWE female talent are nervous about their spots. With so many new additions, it’s likely that some subtractions will be coming.
– Lana responded to a fan in regards to the creative team not wanting her to wrestle several months ago and showed gratitude for currently being able to work the live events:
Yes ! Every time I watch the episode back when I was told that WWE creative didn't want me to wrestle anymore… thank God I get to wrestle every live event 🙌🏽 I 💙 Wrestling
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 22, 2017