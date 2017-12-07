Fight Network Launches On DTT Platform Across Italy – Press Release

The following was sent to us:



TORONTO – Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, today announced the launch of an Italian-language feed available on DTT (digital terrestrial television) across Italy.



Fight Network will be broadcast on DTT Channel 62.



“We are excited about reestablishing our footprint in the Italian market,” said Anthony Cicione, president of Fight Network. “Italy is home to a passionate community of martial arts, boxing and combat sports enthusiasts, so it has always been a priority in our international expansion strategy. We have seen overwhelmingly positive response thus far and look forward to bringing Italian viewers the best combat sports content from Italy and around the world.”



The launch expands Fight Network’s existing global footprint, as the channel is currently available in the U.S., Canada and select countries in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean.



Featured programming on Fight Network in Italy includes live events from M-1 Global and KSW, two of Europe’s leading mixed martial arts organizations, weekly episodes of IMPACT! Wrestling, the flagship weekly professional wrestling show seen in over 120 countries, plus Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, prestigious professional grappling events produced by the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation. In addition, Fight Network has established a partnership with the Italian Boxing Federation to air local fights and to promote Italian fighters on the channel.



For a full listing of Fight Network’s broadcast schedule, please visit www.fightnetwork.com, follow us on Twitter @fightnet, become a fan on Facebook and visit us on Instagram @fightnet.