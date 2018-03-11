Final Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV

The smart money is in for the betting odds for tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV event on the WWE Network. Here are the final odds:

WWE Championship 6 Pack Challenge: AJ Styles (c) -2600 vs John Cena +650 vs Sami Zayn +1700 vs Kevin Owens +1700 vs Baron Corbin +3300 vs Dolph Ziggler +3800

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) -2300 vs Ruby Riott +1100

United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) -300 vs Randy Orton +220

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) -260 vs The New Day +160

Shinsuke Nakamura -3600 vs Rusev +1400

Becky Lynch & Naomi -180 vs Natalya & Carmella +140