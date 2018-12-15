Final Card For EVOLVE 117

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 117 event in Woodside, NY at the La Boom that will air on internet pay-per-view:
EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match
Fabian Aichner defends vs. Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship vs. WWN Championship
(If JD Drake is pinned he will lose the WWN Championship to whoever pins him)
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry
Special Challenge Match
Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin
Special Attraction Match
AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Curt Stallion
David vs. Goliath Match
Leon Ruff vs. Josh Briggs
Prelim Match #1
BSHP KNG vs. Joe Gacy
Prelim Match #2
Harlem Bravado vs. Joe Bailey