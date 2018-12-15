Final Card For EVOLVE 117

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 117 event in Woodside, NY at the La Boom that will air on internet pay-per-view:

EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match

Fabian Aichner defends vs. Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship vs. WWN Championship

(If JD Drake is pinned he will lose the WWN Championship to whoever pins him)

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

Special Challenge Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin

Special Attraction Match

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Curt Stallion

David vs. Goliath Match

Leon Ruff vs. Josh Briggs

Prelim Match #1

BSHP KNG vs. Joe Gacy

Prelim Match #2

Harlem Bravado vs. Joe Bailey