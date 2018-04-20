Final Card For Impact Wrestling’s Redemption

Impact Wrestling will hold their Redemption pay-per-view event on April 22nd, 2018 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. Here is the updated card:

Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. Rey Fenix vs. Pentagon Jr.

X-Division Champion Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Eli Drake & Scott Steiner

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Allie vs. Su Yung

House of Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose vs. oVe

Six-Way Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee

Singles Match: Aerostar vs. Drago