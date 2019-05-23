Final Card For NXT Takeover: XXV

Here is the final card for the NXT Takeover XXV which takes place on June 1st:

NXT Championship

Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole

NXT Women’s Championship

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai

Vacant NXT Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match

Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

NXT North American Title

Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong