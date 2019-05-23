Final Card For NXT Takeover: XXV

Here is the final card for the NXT Takeover XXV which takes place on June 1st:
NXT Championship
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole
NXT Women’s Championship
Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai
Vacant NXT Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match
Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
NXT North American Title
Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze
Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong