Final Card For ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor is slated to hold their Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 14, 2018 in Manhattan, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom.The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. The promotion will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels **for Scurll’s ROH World Title opportunity**

I Quit Match: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

Women Of Honor Championship : (C) Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

ROH Tag Team Championship Ladder War : (C) SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks

ROH TV Championship : (C) Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

ROH World Championship: (C) Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes