Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV
Published On 05/17/2017 | News
Here is the final card for the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV on Sunday, May 21st:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
Tag-Team Titles Match
The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango)
U.S. Title Match
Kevin Owens (c) or AJ Styles
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn
Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan
Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella
Kickoff match
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English
