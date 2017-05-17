backlash

Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV

Published On 05/17/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Here is the final card for the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV on Sunday, May 21st:

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

Tag-Team Titles Match
The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango)

U.S. Title Match
Kevin Owens (c) or AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella

Kickoff match
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

As always, PWMania.com will have live coverage of the event. Please spread the word!

