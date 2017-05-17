Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV

Here is the final card for the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV on Sunday, May 21st:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

Tag-Team Titles Match

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango)

U.S. Title Match

Kevin Owens (c) or AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella

Kickoff match

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

