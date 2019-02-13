Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber

Here is the final card for this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV:

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

Tag team Elimination Chamber match to crown WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Naomi and Carmella

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

RAW Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

IC Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Bálor

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin