Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber

Here is the final card for this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV:
Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston
Tag team Elimination Chamber match to crown WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Naomi and Carmella
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
RAW Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott
IC Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Bálor
Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin