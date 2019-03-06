Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV

Here is the final card for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV:
WWE Title
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Smackdown Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Revival (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka
Smackdown Women’s Title
Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley
Fastlane Kickoff
Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of the event.