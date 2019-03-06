Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV

Here is the final card for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV:

WWE Title

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Smackdown Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Revival (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka

Smackdown Women’s Title

Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley

Fastlane Kickoff

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of the event.