Final Card For Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV

Here is the final card for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV:

WWE Title
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Smackdown Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Revival (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka

Smackdown Women’s Title
Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley

Fastlane Kickoff
Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

