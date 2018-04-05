Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 102

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 102 event in New Orleans, LA:

The Main Event – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #1
Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

The Rivalry Goes Into Singles Competition – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #2
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson vs. Travis Banks

EVOLVE vs. The World Match #3
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Munenori Sawa

EVOLVE vs. The World Match #4
Darby Allin vs. WALTER

Non-Title Match
WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Austin Theory

Four Way Freestyle
AR Fox vs. DJZ vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway

Special Challenge Match
Timothy Thatcher vs. Dominic Garrini

