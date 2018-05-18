Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 104 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 104 event in Summit, IL at the Summit Park District:
Main Event #1 – WWN Championshp Match
Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. DJZ
Main Event #2 – Non-Title
EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match – Anything Goes
Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. The End
Heavyweight Challenge Match
Keith Lee vs. James Drake
Grudge Match
Tracy Williams vs. Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway
Special Challenge Match
AR Fox with The Skulk vs. Zachary Wentz
Freelance Rivalry Comes To EVOLVE
Anthony Henry vs. Stevie Fierce
Freelance vs. WildKat
Matt Knicks, Chris Castro & Isaias Velazquez vs. J.Spade, Amarok & Jonny Flex
Four Way Freestyle
Darby Allin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Snoop Strikes