Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 104 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 104 event in Summit, IL at the Summit Park District:



Main Event #1 – WWN Championshp Match

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. DJZ



Main Event #2 – Non-Title

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match – Anything Goes

Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. The End



Heavyweight Challenge Match

Keith Lee vs. James Drake



Grudge Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway



Special Challenge Match

AR Fox with The Skulk vs. Zachary Wentz



Freelance Rivalry Comes To EVOLVE

Anthony Henry vs. Stevie Fierce



Freelance vs. WildKat

Matt Knicks, Chris Castro & Isaias Velazquez vs. J.Spade, Amarok & Jonny Flex



Four Way Freestyle

Darby Allin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Snoop Strikes