Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 105 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 105 event in Livonia, MI at the Monaghan Knights Of Columbus Hall:
EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Break Match – The Final War
Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point retain at EVOLVE 104)
Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dominic Garrini defend vs.
James Drake & Anthony Henry
Grudge Match
Tracy Williams vs. Odinson of The End
Special Attraction Match
Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland
The Present vs. The Future Match #1 – Non-Title
WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Trey Miguel
The Present vs. The Future Match #2
DJZ vs. Zachary Wentz
The Present vs. The Future Match #3
AR Fox vs. Myron Reed
Tag Team Attraction
The End vs. N8 Mattson & Orlando Christopher
FRAY! Returns To EVOLVE
2 begin, another enters every minute, eliminations anytime, last man is the winner!
Already confirmed are, Snoop Strikes, J.Spade, Amarok, Jonny Flex with others to be added