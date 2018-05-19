Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 105 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 105 event in Livonia, MI at the Monaghan Knights Of Columbus Hall:

EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Break Match – The Final War
Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point retain at EVOLVE 104)
Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dominic Garrini defend vs.
James Drake & Anthony Henry

Grudge Match
Tracy Williams vs. Odinson of The End

Special Attraction Match
Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland

The Present vs. The Future Match #1 – Non-Title
WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Trey Miguel

The Present vs. The Future Match #2
DJZ vs. Zachary Wentz

The Present vs. The Future Match #3
AR Fox vs. Myron Reed

Tag Team Attraction
The End vs. N8 Mattson & Orlando Christopher

FRAY! Returns To EVOLVE
2 begin, another enters every minute, eliminations anytime, last man is the winner!
Already confirmed are, Snoop Strikes, J.Spade, Amarok, Jonny Flex with others to be added

 

