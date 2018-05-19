Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 105 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 105 event in Livonia, MI at the Monaghan Knights Of Columbus Hall:



EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Break Match – The Final War

Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point retain at EVOLVE 104)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dominic Garrini defend vs.

James Drake & Anthony Henry



Grudge Match

Tracy Williams vs. Odinson of The End



Special Attraction Match

Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland



The Present vs. The Future Match #1 – Non-Title

WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Trey Miguel



The Present vs. The Future Match #2

DJZ vs. Zachary Wentz



The Present vs. The Future Match #3

AR Fox vs. Myron Reed



Tag Team Attraction

The End vs. N8 Mattson & Orlando Christopher



FRAY! Returns To EVOLVE

2 begin, another enters every minute, eliminations anytime, last man is the winner!

Already confirmed are, Snoop Strikes, J.Spade, Amarok, Jonny Flex with others to be added