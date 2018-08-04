Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 108 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 108 event in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena:



EVOLVE Championship Match – Hardcore Rules

Matt Riddle defends vs. Shane Strickland



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini defend vs. Tracy Williams & TK Cooper



Non-Title Special Challenge Match

WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk



Grudge Match

Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



Four Way Freestyle

JD Drake vs. Jon Davis vs. Josh Briggs vs. Odinson with Parrow & Drennen



Special Attraction Match

Anthony Henry vs. Saieve Al Sabah