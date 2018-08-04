Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 108 Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 108 event in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena:

EVOLVE Championship Match – Hardcore Rules
Matt Riddle defends vs. Shane Strickland

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini defend vs. Tracy Williams & TK Cooper

Non-Title Special Challenge Match
WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

Grudge Match
Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

Four Way Freestyle
JD Drake vs. Jon Davis vs. Josh Briggs vs. Odinson with Parrow & Drennen

Special Attraction Match
Anthony Henry vs. Saieve Al Sabah

