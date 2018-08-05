Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 109 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 109 event in Melrose, MA at the Melrose Memorial Hall:
WWN Championship Match
Joey Janela with Penelope Ford defends vs. Darby Allin
Bonus Main Event
Matt Riddle vs. FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory
No Holds Barred
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway vs. Tracy Williams
Grudge Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. Josh Briggs
Special Attraction Match
Shane Strickland vs. Saieve Al Sabah
Tag Team Scramble
AR Fox & The Skulk with Ayla vs. The End
Special Challenge Match #1
Anthony Henry vs. Jon Davis
Special Challenge Match #2
JD Drake vs. Dom Garrini