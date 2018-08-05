Final Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 109 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 109 event in Melrose, MA at the Melrose Memorial Hall:





WWN Championship Match

Joey Janela with Penelope Ford defends vs. Darby Allin

Bonus Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory

No Holds Barred EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway vs. Tracy Williams Grudge Match EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. Josh Briggs

Special Attraction Match

Shane Strickland vs. Saieve Al Sabah

Tag Team Scramble

AR Fox & The Skulk with Ayla vs. The End

Special Challenge Match #1

Anthony Henry vs. Jon Davis

Special Challenge Match #2

JD Drake vs. Dom Garrini