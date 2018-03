Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion will hold their 38th event in St. James, Long Island at the Sports Arena. Here is the final card:

Tommy Dreamer vs. Joey Mercury with Shane Douglas in a Long Island Street Fight

Killer Kross vs. Guido Maritato in a Submission match,

Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack

The Squad vs. Swoggle & Crazzy Steve

Dan Maff vs. The Luchasaurus

NWA Champion Nick Aldis defending the title

Alex Reynolds vs. Bull James