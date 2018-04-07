Final Card For Tonight’s House Of Hardcore 40

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion will hold their 40th event tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana at The Sugar Mill. Here is the final card:
Twitch TV Championship Tournament Semi-Finals:
Swoggle vs. Alex Reynolds
Willie Mack vs. Killer Kross
Twitch TV Championship Tournament Finals – 3 Way Dance – Special guest referee Jerry Lynn:
Sami Callihan vs. (Winner of Swoggle vs. Reynolds) vs. (Winner of Mack vs. Kross)
Bourbon Street Fight:
Killer Elite Squad vs. Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn
The Rock N Roll Express & Mystery Partner vs. The Squad