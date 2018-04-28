Final Card For Tonight’s House Of Hardcore Event

House of Hardcore is holding an event in Ft. Wayne, Indiana tonight at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Here’s the updated lineup:
– Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a Street Fight
– Matt Cross vs. Nick Cutler
– Rod Street vs. Al Snow.
– Also appearing are Tommy Dreamer, Bob Holly, Matt Cross, Angelina Love and Kevin Thorne.
