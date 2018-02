Here is the card for tonight’s Impact Wrestling One Night Only Canadian Clash event, should be uploaded to the Global Wrestling Network shortly after the event has concluded:

* Alberto El Patron vs. James Storm

* Moose vs. EC3

* Rosemary vs. KC Spinelli

* LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley

* Dezmond Xavier and Eddie Edwards vs. OVE (Jake & Dave Crist)

* Bobby Lashley vs. El Hijo del Fantasma