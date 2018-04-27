Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Bound By Honor Event

Ring of Honor will hold their Bound By Honor event tonight in West Palm Beach, FL at the Convention Center. Here is the final card:
ROH Tag Team Title Match: The Briscoes © vs. Motor City Machine Guns
Singles Match: Dalton Castle vs. Flip Gordon
Singles Match: Cody vs. Punishment Martinez
Singles Match: Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Page and The Young Bucks vs. The Kingdom
Singles Match: Jay Lethal vs. Scorpio Sky
Four Corner Tag Team Survival Match: The Dawgs vs. Coast 2 Coast vs. The Addiction vs. Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser
Singles Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein
Singles Match: Shane Taylor vs. Josh Woods