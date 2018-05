Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Honor United: Doncaster Event

Ring of Honor will hold an event tonight in Doncaster, UK at the Doncaster Dome. Here is the final card:



MAIN EVENT, NON-TITLE

FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA vs. CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP

WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI vs. CHARDONNAY



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG (IF CHAMPION) vs. DOUG WILLIAMS



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS vs. BULLY RAY, PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ, & SHANE TAYLOR



JAY LETHAL vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION MATT TAVEN



ADAM PAGE vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. SCORPIO SKY



THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN) vs. KENNY KING & TORU YANO