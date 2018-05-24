Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Honor United: Edinburgh

Ring of Honor will hold an event today in Edinburgh, UK at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange. Here is the final card:
* The Boys vs. Yano & Delirious
* Nick Aldis & Mark Haskins vs. The Young Bucks
* Kelly Klein & Chardonnay vs. Tenille Dashwood & Sumie Sakai
* TV Champion Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay Lethal, & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom
* Kenny King vs. Punishment Martinez
* Shane Taylor vs. Scorpion Sky
* EVIL & SANADA vs. The Addiction (Daniels & Kazarian)
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Cody & Adam Page