Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Honor United: Edinburgh

Ring of Honor will hold an event today in Edinburgh, UK at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange. Here is the final card:

* The Boys vs. Yano & Delirious

* Nick Aldis & Mark Haskins vs. The Young Bucks

* Kelly Klein & Chardonnay vs. Tenille Dashwood & Sumie Sakai

* TV Champion Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay Lethal, & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom

* Kenny King vs. Punishment Martinez

* Shane Taylor vs. Scorpion Sky

* EVIL & SANADA vs. The Addiction (Daniels & Kazarian)

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Cody & Adam Page