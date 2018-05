Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Honor United: London Event

Ring of Honor will hold an event tonight in London, UK at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre. Here is the final card:

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA, & TK O’RYAN) vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. BULLET CLUB (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP EVIL



FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH, NON-TITLE



HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. CO-HOLDER OF IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP SANADA



JAY LETHAL vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS MARK BRISCOE



MARK HASKINS vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP JAY BRISCOE



TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. “THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN



SHANE TAYLOR vs. TORU YANO



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. KENNY KING