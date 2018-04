Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Masters Of The Craft Event

Ring of Honor will hold their Masters Of The Craft event tonight in Columbus, Ohio at the Express Live. Here is the final card:

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. BEER CITY BRUISER



FIRST BLOOD

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN



FLIP GORDON, ADAM PAGE, & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SHANE TAYLOR & ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG (IF CHAMPION) vs. CHEESEBURGER



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG) vs. THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI, TENILLE DASHWOOD, & DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. MADISON RAYNE, JENNY ROSE, & BRANDI RHODES