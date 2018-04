Final Card For Tonight’s ROH Steel City Excellence

Ring of Honor will hold their Steel City Excellence event tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Stage AE. Here is the final card:

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG vs. FLIP GORDON

NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY & “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. JAY LETHAL

JENNY ROSE vs. BRANDI RHODES