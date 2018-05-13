Final Card For Tonight’s ROH TV Taping

Ring of Honor will hold TV taping tonight in Chicago, Illinois at the Odeum Center. Here is the final card:



LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI & SANADA & EVIL & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Bullet Club’s Young Bucks & Cody & Marty Scurll & Adam Page.



*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Roppongi 3.0



*Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose.



*Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T.



*Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kenny Klein.



*Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon.