Final Card For Tonight’s ROH TV Taping

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Ring of Honor will hold TV taping tonight in Chicago, Illinois at the Odeum Center. Here is the final card:

LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI & SANADA & EVIL & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Bullet Club’s Young Bucks & Cody & Marty Scurll & Adam Page.

*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Roppongi 3.0

*Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose.

*Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T.

*Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kenny Klein.

*Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon.

