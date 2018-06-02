Final Card For Tonight’s ROH TV Taping

Ring of Honor will hold TV taping tonight in New York, NY at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Here is the final card:

ROH World Title Match Dalton Castle © vs. Ultimo Guerrero

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes

Singles Match: Cody vs. Titan

No DQ Match: Cheeseburger vs. Bully Ray

Singles Match: Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T

Singles Match: Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham

Singles Match: Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose

Singles Match: Sumie Sakai & Stella Grey vs. Gabby Ortiz & Riley Shepard