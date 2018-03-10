Final Card For Tonight’s ROH TV Tapings

Ring of Honor will hold a TV taping tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall. The promotion sent out the following to hype the two matches that have been announced for the taping:



For over a year and a half, “The Gatekeeper” Kelly Klein dominated Women of Honor, reeling off victory after victory, culminating in front of the largest crowd in ROH history when she defeated Deonna Purrazzo in controversial fashion at Supercard of Honor last year in Lakeland. Since then, Kelly has remained dominant, winning singles bouts in the US, Canada, and Japan and even winning the Goddess of Stardom Tag Team Tournament in Stardom with Bea Priestly!



Like Kelly, a woman that was at the forefront of the revitalization of Women of Honor, Mandy Leon, saw her own profile grow in Japan in 2017, as well! With victories over Io Shirai, Toni Storm, HZK, Tam Nakano, and more, Mandy, a woman that won the very first match in the relaunch of Women of Honor, is now an established favorite to become the first-ever Women of Honor Champion.



The two will meet for the VERY FIRST TIME one-on-one in the Quarterfinals of the Tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion at the 16th Anniversary International Television Tapings!



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS



“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN vs. “THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON



For the first time in Women of Honor history, Mandy Leon and Kelly Klein will meet and the stakes have never been higher for either athlete! Both women stand just three victories away from making history as the first-ever Women of Honor Champion, but the first victory must come in Las Vegas!



In the fight capital of the world, Mandy is tasked with defeating a woman in Kelly that has never been pinned or submitted in Women of Honor competition, whose only loss has come by count out! For Kelly, her devastating guillotine choke known as The End of the Match has been the deciding factor in nearly every bout in which she has competed. But will she be able to lock it in against Mandy, who trained extensively in submission grappling before traveling to Japan to compete in Stardom’s 5STAR Grand Prix?



The winner of this bout will face the winner of international superstar “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and former World of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani. With these four women remaining on one side of the bracket, the possibilities and combinations for the tournament’s semi-finals have fans buzzing already. We will find out who advances to the Final Four of the tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion and compete at Supercard of Honor in New Orleans in Vegas!



See the fallout from 16th Anniversary LIVE at Sam’s Town Live! when ROH presents all of your favorite stars in an international television taping during 16th Anniversary weekend! Limited tickets remain – get yours now to see the Quarterfinals of the Women of Honor Tournament and more now!



RING OF HONOR PRESENTS 16TH ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING



Local Time: Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 06:00 pm PST

Sam’s Town Live

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, Nevada 89122



ALREADY SIGNED



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS



MAYU IWATANI vs. “THE VIRTUOSA” DEONNA PURRAZZO



“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN vs. “THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON



SIGNED TO APPEAR



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE AND THE BOYS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE AND THE YOUNG BUCKS

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

JAY LETHAL

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

SILAS YOUNG

PUNIHSMENT MARTINEZ

SHANE TAYLOR

FLIP GORDON

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA, & TK O’RYAN)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

BEER CITY BRUISER & “KINGPIN” BRIAN MILONAS

HIROMU TAKAHASHI

JOSH “THE GOODS” WOODS

CHEESEBURGER

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)



WOMEN OF HONOR

SUMIE SAKAI OR HANA KIMURA

KAGETS