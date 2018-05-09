Final Card For Tonight’s ROH World Of The Worlds: Lowell

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Ring of Honor will hold an event tonight in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. Here is the final card:

*ROH champion Dalton Castle vs. Matt Taven.

*Cody & Adam Page & Marty Scurll vs. Roppongi 3.0 & Rocky Romero.

*The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi.

*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon & Jushin Liger.

*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions So Cal Uncensored vs. Jay White & Chuckie T & Jay Lethal.

*ROH TV Champion Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Tetsuya Naito & IWGP Tag Team Champjons EVIL & SANADA.

*The Kingdom vs. Coast 2 Coast.

*Bully Ray vs, Cheeseburger.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR