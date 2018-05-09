Final Card For Tonight’s ROH World Of The Worlds: Lowell

Ring of Honor will hold an event tonight in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. Here is the final card:



*ROH champion Dalton Castle vs. Matt Taven.



*Cody & Adam Page & Marty Scurll vs. Roppongi 3.0 & Rocky Romero.



*The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi.



*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon & Jushin Liger.



*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions So Cal Uncensored vs. Jay White & Chuckie T & Jay Lethal.



*ROH TV Champion Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Tetsuya Naito & IWGP Tag Team Champjons EVIL & SANADA.



*The Kingdom vs. Coast 2 Coast.



*Bully Ray vs, Cheeseburger.