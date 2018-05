Final Card For Tonight’s ROH World Of The Worlds: Toronto

Ring of Honor will hold an event tonight in Toronto, ON at the Ted Reeve Community Arena. Here is the final card:



MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE, JAY LETHAL, KENNY KING, & FLIP GORDON vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (HIROMU TAKAHASHI, BUSHI, & IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA)



IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPION JAY WHITE vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. CHAOS (ROPPONGI 3K & ROCKY ROMERO)



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG vs. ADAM PAGE



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. JUSHIN LIGER



THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON) vs. THE SSB (EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON)



BEER CITY BRUISER vs. NAITO



KENNY KING vs. MARTY SCURLL vs. MATT TAVEN vs. JAY LETHAL