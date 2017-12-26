Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Event At Madison Square Garden

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a live event.

The sports entertainment company has recently finalized the lineup for the show as seen below:

— WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.

— WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan.

— Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe.

— Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt.

— Kane vs. Braun Strowman.

— Absolution vs. Bayley & Mickie James & Sasha Banks.

— Also appearing are WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Asuka, WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore and more.