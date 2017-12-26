Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Event At Madison Square Garden

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a live event.
The sports entertainment company has recently finalized the lineup for the show as seen below:
— WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.
— WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan.
— Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe.
— Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt.
— Kane vs. Braun Strowman.
— Absolution vs. Bayley & Mickie James & Sasha Banks.
— Also appearing are WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Asuka, WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore and more.