Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV

The WWE Extreme Rules PPV takes place tonight at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This will be a RAW brand exclusive show. The event will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here is the updated card:

#1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Match

– Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Intercontinental Championship Match

– Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz – if Ambrose is DQ’d then Miz will become Intercontinental Champion

RAW Women’s Championship Kendo on a Pole Match

– Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Cruiserweight Championship Submission Match

– Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

RAW Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match

– The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Mixed Tag Team Match

– Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar & Alicia Fox

Extreme Rules Kickoff

– Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews