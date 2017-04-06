Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV
The WWE Extreme Rules PPV takes place tonight at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This will be a RAW brand exclusive show. The event will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here is the updated card:
#1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Match
– Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
Intercontinental Championship Match
– Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz – if Ambrose is DQ’d then Miz will become Intercontinental Champion
RAW Women’s Championship Kendo on a Pole Match
– Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
Cruiserweight Championship Submission Match
– Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
RAW Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match
– The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
Mixed Tag Team Match
– Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar & Alicia Fox
Extreme Rules Kickoff
– Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews