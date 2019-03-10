Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane event takes place tonight at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here is the final card:

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon & The Miz

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

If Lynch wins she’s added to Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 35, if she loses, she’s done

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match

The Revival vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable & Bobby Roode

Kickoff Show Match

Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura

Kickoff Show Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade