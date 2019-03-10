Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane event takes place tonight at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here is the final card:
WWE Title Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon & The Miz
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
If Lynch wins she’s added to Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 35, if she loses, she’s done
WWE Raw Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match
The Revival vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable & Bobby Roode
Kickoff Show Match
Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura
Kickoff Show Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade