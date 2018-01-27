Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

The NXT Takeover: Philadelphia event takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the final card:

– NXT Title Match: Andre Almas © vs. Johnny Gargano

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © vs. Shayna Baszler

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish © vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

– Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

– Singles Match: Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream

