Final Card For Tonight’s WWN Supershow

Here are the matches for tonight’s WWN Supershow in New Orleans, LA:
Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion)
Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto
Main Event #2
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Munenori Sawa
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher
SHINE Championship Match
LuFisto defends vs. Holidead
Bonus Main Event
Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay
New Orleans Street Fight
The End vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini
The Six Man Tradition Continues With The Stars Who Will Lead Indie Wrestling In 2018
Darby Allin, DJZ & Trey Miguel vs. Austin Theory, Travis Banks & Zachary Wentz