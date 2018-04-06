Final Card For Tonight’s WWN Supershow

Here are the matches for tonight’s WWN Supershow in New Orleans, LA:

Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion)

Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

Main Event #2

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Munenori Sawa

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher

SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto defends vs. Holidead

Bonus Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay

New Orleans Street Fight

The End vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini

The Six Man Tradition Continues With The Stars Who Will Lead Indie Wrestling In 2018

Darby Allin, DJZ & Trey Miguel vs. Austin Theory, Travis Banks & Zachary Wentz