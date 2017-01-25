Final Card For WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio”
Published On 01/25/2017 | News
No new matches were announced for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event on tonight’s episode. Remember to join us for live coverage this Saturday at 7pm EST with the Takeover pre-show, which will feature the reveal of the NXT Year End Award winners.
Below is the current card going into Saturday’s two-hour event:
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas