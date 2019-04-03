Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 35

Here is the final card for this year’s WrestleMania 35 PPV event:
WWE RAW/Smackdown Women’s Championship Match – Winner Take All
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
No Holds Barred Match
Triple H vs. Batista
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
Intercontinental Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Demon Finn Balor
United States Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rusev vs. The Bar vs. Aleister Black/Ricochet
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIConics
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff)
Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA
Women’s Battle Royal (Kickoff)
Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA
Stay tuned to PWMania.com this weekend for live PPV coverage.