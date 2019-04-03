Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 35

Here is the final card for this year’s WrestleMania 35 PPV event:

WWE RAW/Smackdown Women’s Championship Match – Winner Take All

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Intercontinental Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Demon Finn Balor

United States Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rusev vs. The Bar vs. Aleister Black/Ricochet

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIConics

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff)

Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

Women’s Battle Royal (Kickoff)

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

Stay tuned to PWMania.com this weekend for live PPV coverage.