Final Competitor Announced For SmackDown Women’s Team At Survivor Series

The final women’s competitor for Team Smackdown at Survivor Series was announced on Saturday by SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and it’s not too surprising.

McMahon tweeted, “Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie.”

Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2017

Natalya also tweeted saying, “Thank you @shanemcmahon! I’ve bled blue since day one and I AM THE BEST as we all know [devil emoji] Smackdown will win everything at #SurvivorSeries!”