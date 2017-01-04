Final Fantasy – WrestleMania Teaser, Seth Rollins Still Sick (Video), Breezango

– WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins making his final preparations before the Non-Sanctioned Match against Triple H at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. We’ve noted how Rollins has been battling an illness this past week but he’s feeling better and was able to get in a final workout at the WWE Performance Center tonight. Rollins says maybe the sickness is a blessing in disguise because it can push an athlete to another gear mentally. Rollins would like to wake up on WrestleMania Sunday and not be sick but if it’s there, he’s going to have to power through and maybe it will lead to some magic.

– As noted, Tyler Breeze and Fandango brought their Chett Chetterfield and Mr. Mackelroy characters from Southpaw Regional Wrestling to WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Saturday. WWE posted this video of the two meeting fans:

– The official Twitter account for the Final Fantasy XIV video game tweeted the following teaser for WrestleMania 33, noting that they have a special treat for fans. The game was a sponsor for this weekend’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event.