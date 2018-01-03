Final Lineup For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

NJPW holds their Wrestle Kingdom 12 event on Thursday, January 4th, 2018. Here is the final card for the show:
– IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito
– IWGP IC Title Match: IWGP IC Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay “Switchblade” White
– No DQ IWGP US Title Match: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
– IWGP Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Killer Elite Squad vs. EVIL & SANADA
– Hair Vs. Hair NEVER Openweight Title Match NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Hirooki Goto
– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi
– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag TeamTitle Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K vs. The Young Bucks
– Cody vs. Kota Ibushi
