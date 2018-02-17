Final Lineup For Tonight’s EVOLVE 100 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 100 event in Queens, NY:

EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defends vs. AR Fox



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. The End



The Future Is Now Match #1

Matt Riddle vs. James Drake



The Future Is Now Match #2

Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway vs. Anthony Henry



The Future Is Now Match #3

Fred Yehi vs. Dom Garrini



Prelim Match – Triple Threat

Darby Allin vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright