Final Lineup For Tonight’s EVOLVE 100 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 100 event in Queens, NY:
EVOLVE Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
WWN Championship Match
Keith Lee defends vs. AR Fox
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. The End
The Future Is Now Match #1
Matt Riddle vs. James Drake
The Future Is Now Match #2
Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway vs. Anthony Henry
The Future Is Now Match #3
Fred Yehi vs. Dom Garrini
Prelim Match – Triple Threat
Darby Allin vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright
