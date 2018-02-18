Final Lineup For Tonight’s EVOLVE 101 Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 101 event in Queens, NY:
No Holds Barred Match – Non-Title
WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini

Non-Title Special Attraction Match
EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Chris Dickinson

Four-Way Elimination Match
Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Darby Allin vs. Jaka

Grudge Tag Team Match
James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. The End

Special Challenge Match
Fred Yehi vs. Shane Mercer

MCW Showcase Match
Dante Cabenero vs. Ken Dixon

