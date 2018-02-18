Final Lineup For Tonight’s EVOLVE 101 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 101 event in Queens, NY:

No Holds Barred Match – Non-Title

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini



Non-Title Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Chris Dickinson



Four-Way Elimination Match

Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Darby Allin vs. Jaka



Grudge Tag Team Match

James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. The End



Special Challenge Match

Fred Yehi vs. Shane Mercer



MCW Showcase Match

Dante Cabenero vs. Ken Dixon