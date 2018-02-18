Final Lineup For Tonight’s EVOLVE 101 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 101 event in Queens, NY:
No Holds Barred Match – Non-Title
WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini
Non-Title Special Attraction Match
EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Chris Dickinson
Four-Way Elimination Match
Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Darby Allin vs. Jaka
Grudge Tag Team Match
James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. The End
Special Challenge Match
Fred Yehi vs. Shane Mercer
MCW Showcase Match
Dante Cabenero vs. Ken Dixon
